New York Philharmonic to tour China this summer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Philharmonic will give five concerts in China this summer in what it says will be first visit to the mainland by a U.S. orchestra since 2019. Outgoing music director Jaap van Zweden will conduct the performances at Guangzhou, Nanjing and Shanghai from June 27 to July 3. Baritone Thomas Hampson will join as a soloist in Guangzhou and Shanghai. Van Zweden’s final concert with the orchestra as music director will be at Vail, Colorado, on July 20.

