North Carolina governor to welcome historic visitor at mansion: Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida
By MAKIYA SEMINERA
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to tour different parts of North Carolina to spotlight his nation’s title as the state’s biggest foreign investor. The visit is part of a larger trip that included a stop at the White House to discuss global security concerns with President Joe Biden. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office says Kishida plans to visit the Toyota electric battery plant in Liberty and the Honda Aircraft Co. headquarters in Greensboro on Friday. The prime minister is also expected to attend a state luncheon at the governor’s mansion and visit North Carolina State University.