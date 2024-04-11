Uber and Lyft delay their plans to leave Minneapolis after officials push back driver pay plan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft said they will delay their planned exit from Minneapolis to July 1 after city officials decided Wednesday to push back the start of an ordinance that increases driver pay. The Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to start the new pay plan on July 1 instead of May 1. Some council members said this gives other ride-hailing companies more time to establish themselves in the market before Uber and Lyft potentially leave, and it gives Minnesota lawmakers a chance to pass statewide rules. The ordinance is intended to ensure companies pay drivers the equivalent of the city’s minimum wage of $15.57 per hour.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

