4 teenagers suspected of planning an Islamic extremist attack arrested in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say four teenagers suspected of planning an Islamic extremist attack have been arrested in Germany. Three of the suspects — two girls who are 15 and 16, and a 15-year-old boy — come from various parts of the western North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous. Prosecutors said on Friday that they were arrested after a court issued warrants for them over the Easter weekend. A fourth suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg. A top security official said the investigation was prompted by the 16-year-old girl’s suspected plans to leave Germany to join the Islamic State group.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.