Allen Iverson immortalized with sculpture alongside 76ers greats Julius Erving and Wilt Chamberlain

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled a sculpture of Allen Iverson at their practice facility on Friday. Few played better in the games for the Sixers than Iverson, who won four scoring titles, an NBA MVP award, and led the franchise to their last trip to the NBA finals in 2001. His numbers stamped him as one of the NBA’s greats. Iverson’s sculpture joined fellow 76ers greats Julius Erving, Wilt Chamberlain, Charles Barkley and Maurice Cheeks on the team’s Legends Walk. Iverson says “this is such an honor, man. It don’t even seem real.”

