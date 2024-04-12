Belgian leader announces probe into suspected Russian interference in EU elections

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has announced an investigation into suspected Russian interference in Europe-wide elections in June. He says that his country’s intelligence service has confirmed the existence of a network in several European countries trying to undermine support for Ukraine. He said Moscow wants to help “elect more pro-Russian candidates to the European Parliament and to reinforce a certain pro-Russian narrative.” Europe-wide polls are being held on June 6-9 to elect a new EU parliament.

