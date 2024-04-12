Cable car accident in Turkey sends 1 passenger plummeting to his death and injures 7

ISTANBUL (AP) — Local media in Turkey say one person was killed and seven injured when a cable car in the south of the country hit a pole and burst open, sending the passengers plummeting to the mountainside below. The state-run Anadolu Agency says two children were among the injured in the accident at the Tunektepe cable car just outside the Mediterranean city of Antalya. Friday was the final day of a three-day public holiday in Turkey marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which sees families flock to coastal resorts. Anadolu identified the deceased as a 54-year-old Turkish man. The other casualties were all Turkish citizens apart from one Kyrgyz national.

