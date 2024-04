OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In a story published April 11, 2024, about Nebraska voting rights for felons, The Associated Press erroneously reported the workplace of TJ King. He is a Nebraska-based outreach specialist with the advocacy group Black and Pink, not the Nebraska AIDS Project.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.