Death toll from Italian hydroelectric plant explosion rises to 7 as the last bodies are recovered

ROME (AP) — Divers in northern Italy have recovered the last two bodies of workers killed by the explosion that collapsed and flooded several levels of an underground hydroelectric plant, bringing the death toll to seven. Officials said Friday that four other workers who were wounded in the massive blast are still hospitalized and two of them are in serious condition. The explosion Tuesday at the Enel Green Power plant, in northern Bologna province, occurred at depth of some 40 meters (130 feet) below water level. Divers who have worked for more than two days to recover victims likened the scene to an underwater earthquake-struck building. The cause is still unknown.

