EU, Britain and Spain say significant progress made in talks on post-Brexit status of Gibraltar

MADRID (AP) — British and Spanish foreign ministers met in Brussels for a new round of talks over the status of the disputed territory of Gibraltar following Britain’s exit from the European Union. In a statement later, they said the talks Friday were productive and significant progress was made. They agreed to continue talks over the coming weeks to conclude an agreement. The meeting was between Spanish minister José Manuel Albares, Britain’s David Cameron and European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic in Brussels. All sides are eager to clinch a deal before European elections in June. Britain left the European Union in 2020 with the relationship between Gibraltar and the bloc unresolved.

By CIARÁN GILES and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

