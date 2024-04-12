German parliament approves payment cards for asylum-seekers to limit cash payments

BERLIN (AP) — The German parliament has approved legislation introducing payment cards for asylum-seekers. The system is meant to limit benefits paid in cash and make the country less attractive for migrants. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany’s 16 state governors agreed in principle to introduce the system in early November. The resulting bill was approved by a large majority in parliament’s lower house on Friday. Asylum-seekers will receive their benefits on a card that can be used for payments in local shops and services but they will only allow them to withdraw limited amounts of cash and will not be able to to transfer money outside Germany. The aim is to prevent migrants sending money to family and friends or to smugglers.

