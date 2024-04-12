Houston hospital says doctor’s changes to a database made patients ineligible for liver transplants

A Houston hospital has halted its liver and kidney transplant programs after it says a doctor manipulated a database for liver transplant patients, making them ineligible to receive a new organ. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center said in a statement Friday that their ongoing investigation found that a doctor had made “inappropriate changes” in a database for people awaiting liver transplants. Memorial Hermann’s statement didn’t name the doctor, but the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, or UTHealth Houston, issued a statement defending Dr. Steve Bynon, calling him ”an exceptionally talented and caring physician” with survival rates that are “among the best in the nation.”

By JAMIE STENGLE and CARLA K. JOHNSON Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.