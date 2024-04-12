How a Black conservative activist arranged Donald Trump’s stop at an Atlanta Chick-fil-A

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s visit to a Chick-fil-A restaurant location in Atlanta near the campuses of prominent historically black colleges and universities electrified conservative media at a moment when Republicans hope to make inroads with Democrats’ most committed voting bloc. The widely shared moment was days in the making, with many close to Trump and activists praising the moment as a successfully engineered event highlighting his potential growth with Black voters. The moment, however, frustrated many critics who saw his presence near the historic campuses as an affront.

