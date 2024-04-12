Jill Biden calls Trump a ‘bully’ who is ‘dangerous’ to LGBTQ people

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden says former Republican President Donald Trump is a “bully” who is “dangerous” for the LGBTQ community. She urged its members during a campaign speech Friday to “fight like hell” to keep Trump from defeating her husband in November. The first lady says outside forces are trying to undo the LGBTQ community’s hard-won gains and she says President Joe Biden won’t let that happen. Jill Biden spoke at an event sponsored by the Human Rights Campaign, a nationally recognized civil rights organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

