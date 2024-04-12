Rescuers in Ukraine pull 5 puppies from the rubble of a building destroyed by fire

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A video released by Ukraine’s state emergency services show that rescue workers have pulled five puppies from underneath the rubble of a destroyed building. Officials said the puppies were rescued from a non-residential building that was on fire in the northeastern city of Sumy, close to the border with Russia. The video showed firefighters cuddling the tiny puppies in their hands and rinsing them off with water. It wasn’t immediately clear when the rescue took place or what caused the fire. Officials said the puppies were not injured, and have been returned to their mothers.

