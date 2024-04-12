The Palm Springs talks, righting a past wrong with Section 14 survivors and descendants

News channel 3 reached out to the Palm Springs City Council to explain some of the components of a statement regarding Section 14, which they shared with the community on Thursday after a Closed session. Local descendants and survivors of Section 14 remain hopeful they will continue to find solutions to what the city has called a past wrong.

Statement from Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein regarding Section 14

The council agreed on the following actions:

and families who were tenants on the property, including minority groups. We know that we as a city need to right that wrong and in today’s Closed Session we collectively agreed on a number of steps to accomplish that goal. First and foremost, we will build more affordable housing by contributing to a Community Land

Trust.

opportunities; especially with small businesses in underserved communities. The first step we will be taking is asking Staff to review the results of our new small business entrepreneur pilot program with Caravanserai – and potentially expand funding. In addition, the City of Palm Springs will explore the feasibility of a healing or cultural center,

dedicated to Section 14. We are directing Staff to coordinate with county, state, and federal governments for possible funding. The Council previously approved hiring a consultant for a historical context study -- and in

today’s Closed Session we reaffirmed our commitment and asked Staff to come back within 90 days on the hiring of that consultant and next steps. The Council discussed other potential programs which would include the possible renaming of

a community park, dedication of an art installation, and/or creating a Day of Remembrance. My City Council colleagues and I are committed to continuing the conversation with the

survivors of Section 14 and all residents of Palm Springs as we work together to address the inequities of the past. The City of Palm Springs recognizes that marginalized and minority communities have been

negatively impacted by City actions from the past. Finally, the City Council has given direction to the City Attorney with regards to the claims

made to the City by the residents of those displaced from Section 14.

The Section 14 group Civil Rights attorney, Areva Martin, shared a statement before the closed session took place.

"On behalf of the Palm Springs Section 14 Survivors, we are encouraged that the City of Palm Springs has heard our call for justice and has committed to taking tangible steps to make the Section 14 Survivors whole. We look forward to working closely with the City Council to reach a reasonable and just resolution, so that we can turn a page on this chapter of Palm Springs’ history and move forward.”

News Channel 3 contacted all parties to discuss how they plan to proceed. Tune in to KESQ News Channel 3 at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to learn more about the developing story.