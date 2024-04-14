More civilians die in Ukraine as analysts warn that delays in US aid will hamper Kyiv’s forces

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More civilians have died across Ukraine as analysts warn that delays in U.S. aid would see Kyiv struggle to fight off Russian offensives. At least six people were killed by drone strikes and shelling across Ukraine. The news came as a Washington-based think tank warned that delays in Western military assistance would increasingly hamper Ukraine’s ability to fight back Russian advances. The Institute for the Study of War said Sunday that the Russian military command likely thinks that Ukrainian forces will be unable to defend against current and future Russian offensive operations due to the lack of U.S. assistance.

