Traffic Alert: Gene Autry and Indian Canyon at the was closed

today at 4:05 PM
Published 4:00 PM

The Palm Springs Police Department recently announced two road closures impacting local wash areas.

As of Sunday, at 3:30 p.m. both North Indian Canyon and North Gene Autry at the Wash are closed.

On Sunday, the department shared North Gene Autry Wash between Salvia Road and East Via Escuela is closed.

While on Friday, the department shared North Indian Canyon Wash between Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue were closed.

Blowing sand and dust are known to cause low visibility in wash areas.

Our First Alert Weather Alert Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day through Sunday night as we anticipate gustier winds Sunday afternoon into the evening.

