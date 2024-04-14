Winners of the 2024 Olivier Awards celebrating work on the London stage

LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2024 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance include “Sunset Boulevard,” which won seven prizes including best musical revival. Star Nicole Scherzinger was named best actress in a musical and Tom Francis took home the best actor in a musical trophy. Soccer drama “Dear England” was named best new play, and “Operation Mincemeat” took the prize for best new musical. Sarah Snook was named best actress in a play for “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” and Mark Gatiss won the best actor trophy for “The Motive and the Cue.”

