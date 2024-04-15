After the remains of a missing boy are found inside a Buffalo home, the focus shifts to how he died

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The remains of a 12-year-old boy who went missing in Buffalo in 2020 have been found inside a house in the city. Police are investigating the death as a homicide. Jaylen Griffin was last seen on Aug. 4, 2020, when he left his East Buffalo home for a nearby convenience store at about 11 a.m. His body was found last week in a house about 5 miles away and positively identified on Monday through dental records. Police say Jaylen had been dead for a considerable amount of time. Investigators say an autopsy that could provide clues about his death is expected to take months.

