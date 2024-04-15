AP Source: GM to move Detroit HQ to new downtown tower, plans to redevelop iconic Renaissance Center

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors plans to move its Detroit headquarters to a new downtown office tower and redevelop its iconic home along the Detroit River, a person briefed on the plans said. The company has scheduled a news conference Monday with the Bedrock real estate firm to announce the plans, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the deal has not been announced. Bedrock also will join GM in studying redevelopment of the seven-building Renaissance Center now owned by GM. The news conference will be at a new tower that Bedrock is building on the site of the old Hudson’s department store in the heart of downtown. The person said GM’s main office would move to the Hudson’s tower. The plan does not involve GM selling the Renaissance Center.

