Australian police say a knife attack in Sydney against 2 clergymen is being treated as terrorism

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian police say a knife attack in Sydney against two clergymen is being treated as terrorism. Police arrested a 15-year-old boy Tuesday after the attack at Christ the Good Shepherd Church. Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was stabbed during a live-streamed sermon, and another priest was also injured. Both are expected to survive. New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb says the suspect’s comments pointed to a religious motive for the attack.

By MARK BAKER and ROD MCGUIRK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.