Bangladeshi ship seized off Somali coast is freed after more than a month

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The European Union’s maritime security force says a cargo vessel seized in March by pirates off the Somali coast has been freed along with its crew. Operation ATALANTA said in a statement Monday that all 23 crew members of the Bangladesh-flagged cargo carrier MW Abdullah have been released after 32 days in captivity. It was not immediately clear under what circumstances the vessel was released. The ship was seized March 12 in the Indian Ocean, nearly 1,100 kilometers east of Somalia coast. Twenty armed assailants took control of the vessel while it was going from the Mozambique capital Maputo to Hamriya in the United Arab Emirates, according to Ambrey, a British maritime security company.

