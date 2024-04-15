Horrified worshippers watch online and in person as a bishop is stabbed at a church in Sydney

SYDNEY (AP) — Horrified worshippers watched online and in person as a bishop was stabbed at a church in Sydney before the congregation overpowered the attacker. Police say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested. There are no life-threatening injuries. Police say a crowd of hundreds seeking revenge gathered outside the Orthodox Assyrian church, hurling bricks and bottles, injuring police officers and preventing police from taking the teen outside. The standoff lasted hours. Australians are still in shock after a deadly weekend stabbing at a Sydney shopping mall. Police suggest that the weekend attack influenced the community response to the church stabbing.

By MARK BAKER and ROD MCGUIRK Associated Press

