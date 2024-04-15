In North Macedonia, two inmates walked out of hospital. Now, police are accused of helping them

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia say 17 police officers serving at a prison in the country’s capital Skopje have been detained on suspicion of assisting in the separate escapes last year of two inmates, including a murder convict. Prosecutors says the murder convict was left unattended in a smoking area during a hospital visit and that his disappearance was discovered by police officers who were not part of his assigned guard. That inmate remains at large. Another inmate also was allowed to leave a hospital during a visit last year, but returned to the facility after several hours. The officers under investigation face up to five years in prison if convicted on charges including dereliction of duty

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.