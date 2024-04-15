Islamic State-linked attackers kill at least 11 people and torch vehicles in eastern Congo

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A local official in eastern Congo says extremist-linked rebels attacked villages over the weekend, killing at least 11 people, torching vehicles and taking possessions. Allied Democratic Forces rebels with ties to the Islamic State group have long operated in the border area near Uganda. The United Nations said earlier this month that almost 200 people have been killed there this year. In one area, 11 bodies were recovered from four different places in Mulekera commune, according to the mayor, Ngongo Mayanga. Mulekera is near Beni town in North Kivu province.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.