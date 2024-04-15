Israel’s military chief says that Israel will respond to Iran’s missile strike over the weekend

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military chief says Israel will respond to Iran’s missile strike over the weekend, but has not immediately elaborated on when and how. Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said that Israel is still considering its steps, but he said that the Iranian strike of missiles and attack drones “will be met with a response.” Halevi spoke during a visit to the Nevatim air base, which Israel says suffered light damage in the Iranian attack. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been huddling with top officials to discuss a possible response. World leaders have been urging Israel not to retaliate after Iran launched an attack involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.

