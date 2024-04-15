Lawsuit asks Wisconsin Supreme Court to strike down governor’s 400-year veto

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorneys with Wisconsin’s largest business lobbying group have asked the state Supreme Court =to strike down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ use of a partial veto to lock in a school funding increase for the next 400 years. The Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Litigation Center filed the petition Monday on behalf of two taxpayers. It will be up to the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court to decide whether to hear the case before it goes through lower courts, which is where cases typically start. At issue is a partial veto Evers made of the state budget in July which increased how much revenue K-12 public schools can raise per student by $325 a year until 2425.

