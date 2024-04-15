Missing Kansas women confirmed dead, kids safe, 4 charged with kidnapping and murder

GUYMON, Okla. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed the deaths of two Kansas women who went missing on a trip to pick up children for a birthday party. Two bodies were recovered in rural Oklahoma, a day after four people were charged with murder and kidnapping. Authorities say 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley, of Hugoton, Kansas, were driving through the Oklahoma panhandle to pick up Butler’s children for a March 30 birthday party in Kansas. They never showed up. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Monday described an intense effort to find them, protect the children and arrest suspects without violence.

