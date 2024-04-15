New Orleans shooting that killed 1, injured 11 renews calls for changes to new concealed carry law

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A shooting outside a New Orleans nightclub over the weekend has prompted renewed calls from city officials for changes to a pending Louisiana law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit. The shooting took place late Sunday in the city’s Warehouse District. One person died and 11 were injured. Witnesses told New Orleans news outlets the gunfire sparked chaos as Republic NOLA patrons fled the area. Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said at a news conference Monday that legislators should exempt New Orleans from the no-permit-carry law. The law takes effect July 4.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.