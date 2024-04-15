Tax day is underway. Here are some tips to navigate it
By ADRIANA MORGA
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — April 15 is the last day to submit tax returns from 2023. If you left your tax filing until the last minute, you’re not alone. The IRS says it has received more than 100 million tax returns, with tens of millions more expected to be filed. Whether you do your taxes yourself, go to a tax clinic or hire a professional, navigating the tax system can be complicated and stressful. Courtney Alev, a consumer financial advocate for Credit Karma, recommends you go easy on yourself. If you find the process too confusing, there are plenty of free resources to help you get through it.