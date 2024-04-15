Testimony begins in lawsuit accusing Japanese police of racial profiling

TOKYO (AP) — A civil lawsuit demanding damages for alleged racial discrimination by police in Japan has opened in Tokyo District Court. The case filed by three residents of Japan of overseas ancestry, including an American, claims their treatment constitutes what they call “racial profiling” and a violation of human rights. The case could prove a landmark for Japan. It’s drawn widespread support and attention in a nation reputed for friendly “community policing” and a low crime rate. The complaint targets the government as well as the national, Tokyo and Aichi prefectural police, and demands about $20,000 in damages for each plaintiff.

