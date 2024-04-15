The Latest | Israel says it will respond to Iran’s attack

Israel’s military chief says the country will respond to Iran’s missile strike over the weekend. Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Monday that Israel is still considering its steps. But he said the Iranian strike of missiles and attack drones “will be met with a response.” Halevi spoke during a visit to the Nevatim air base, which Israel says suffered light damage in the Iranian attack. World leaders have been urging Israel not to retaliate after Iran launched an attack involving hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says “all sides must show restraint.” French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris will try to “convince Israel that we must not respond by escalating.”

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.