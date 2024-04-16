Argentina buys 24 of Denmark’s aging F-16 fighter jets

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Argentina’s defense minister has signed a deal worth about 2.1 billion kroner ($300 million) to buy 24 of Denmark’s aging F-16 fighter jets. Denmark is getting new F-35 aircraft instead. No date for the F-16s to be handed over to Argentina has been announced. They are expected to be transferred in the coming years. Denmark’s defense minister says the nearly 40-year-old F-16s “have been thoroughly maintained and technologically updated.” Denmark has 30 operative F-16s. An unspecified number of the remaining jets have been promised to Ukraine as part of a donation.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.