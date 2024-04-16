Armenia insists top UN court has jurisdiction to hear case accusing Azerbaijan of racial hatred

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Armenia has insisted that the top United Nations court has jurisdiction to hear its case accusing Azerbaijan of breaching an international convention that aims to stamp out racial discrimination. Azerbaijan is urging the International Court of Justice to toss out for lack of jurisdiction the case Armenia filed in 2021. The legal dispute stems from long-standing tensions that erupted into a 2020 war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region that left more than 6,600 people dead. The leader of Armenia’s legal team on Tuesday rejected Azerbaijan’s objections to the court’s jurisdiction, saying that neither “stands up to even cursory scrutiny.”

