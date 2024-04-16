Donors pledge $630 million for conflict-hit Ethiopia but fall far short of $1 billion needed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A United Nations-backed gathering has raised pledges of almost $630 million for Ethiopia’s humanitarian crisis but fell short of the $1 billion sought to help feed and support millions of people facing conflict and climate change. Africa’s second most populous country faces a number of conflicts. The two-year conflict in the northern Tigray region ended with a peace deal in 2022 but left most of the region’s population of 6 million relying on humanitarian help. Other conflicts continue in Ethiopia’s Amhara and Oromia regions. But top donors warn that Ethiopia’s crises risk being overshadowed by others around the world.

