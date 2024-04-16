Garland defends Biden’s mental fitness and says he has ‘complete confidence’ in him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has told lawmakers President Joe Biden has shown no signs of cognitive impairment while defending Biden’s ability to serve as commander in chief. Garland appeared Tuesday before a House committee overseeing funding for the Justice Department and answered questions on the report from special counsel Robert Hur about Biden’s handling of classified material. Hur’s report concluded in no criminal charges yet made observations about Biden’s mental state that infuriated the Democratic president. Garland stresses he’s not commenting on the specifics of Hur’s analysis. Garland says based on his observations while interacting with Biden, he has “complete confidence in the president” when it comes to questions about his mental fitness.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.