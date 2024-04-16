German chancellor presses China on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

BEIJING (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told Chinese leader Xi Jinping that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens global security in an apparent call for China to apply greater pressure on its neighbor to end the war. Scholz also told Xi at a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday that the use of nuclear weapons should not even be threatened. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last month that his government is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is threatened. A Chinese statement said the two leaders noted that China and Germany oppose the use of nuclear weapons and called for a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

