Greece plans 2 marine protected areas. But rival Turkey and environmental groups aren’t impressed

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece aims to create two large marine parks as part of an $830 million program to protect biodiversity and marine ecosystems. The plans will be announced at an international oceans conference starting in Athens on Tuesday. But the plan has irked Greece’s neighbor and regional rival, Turkey. And environmental organizations say the initiative doesn’t go far enough. They note that Greece also allows environmentally harmful practices such as energy exploration in sensitive marine environments. Greece has one of the longest coastlines in the Mediterranean. Representatives from more than 100 countries and international organizations are attending the meeting.

