Israel artist refuses to open Israel pavilion at Venice Biennale pending cease-fire, hostage release
By COLLEEN BARRY
Associated Press
VENICE, Italy (AP) — The artist and curators representing Israel at this year’s Venice Biennale have announced they won’t open the Israeli pavilion exhibition until there is a cease-fire in Gaza and an agreement to release hostages. Their decision was posted on a sign on the Israeli national pavilion Tuesday, just days before the Biennale contemporary art fair opens Saturday. There was no immediate comment from the organizers. Israel is among 88 national participants in the 60th Venice Biennale, which runs from April 20-Nov. 24. Already, thousands of artists, curators and critics had signed an open letter calling on the Biennale to exclude Israel from this year’s show.