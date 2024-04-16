Lawyer for former top lawmaker in Michigan House expects he will be charged

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer says prosecutors plan to file charges of financial crimes against the former leader of the Michigan House. An announcement by the state attorney general is scheduled for this afternoon. But Mary Chartier tells the Associated Press that Lee Chatfield will be charged. She’s pledging to fight the case. Chatfield was speaker of the Michigan House in 2019 and 2020 when Republicans controlled the chamber. Two people who were senior aides to Chatfield were charged last year with financial crimes. Chartier says there will be no charges related to allegations that Chatfield sexually assaulted a sister-in-law. He says they had a consensual affair.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and ED WHITE Associated Press

