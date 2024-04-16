No weed, just beer: Bavaria bans smoking cannabis at Oktoberfest and beer gardens

BERLIN (AP) — The southern German state of Bavaria says it will ban the smoking of cannabis at public festivals, inside beer gardens and even at the world’s most popular beer festival, the Oktoberfest. Local authorities in Bavaria will also be allowed to prohibit cannabis consumption in public areas such as outdoor swimming pools and leisure parks, German news agency dpa reported. Bavaria’s move comes after Germany legalized possession of small amounts of cannabis for recreational use all over the country at the beginning of this month. Bavaria has a conservative-led state government that has been particularly vocal in its opposition to the partial legalization of cannabis.

