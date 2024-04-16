Ohio man fatally shot Uber driver after scammers targeted both of them, authorities say

SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio (AP) — An elderly Ohio man who authorities say fatally shot an Uber driver he thought was trying to rob him after a scam caller deceived them both has been indicted on a murder charge. Eighty-one-year-old William Brock also faces counts of kidnapping and felonious assault in the indictment handed up Monday by a Clark County grand jury. Court documents did not list an attorney for him and a telephone number for Brock couldn’t be located. He has pleaded not guilty and could face a life sentence if convicted on the murder charge. The shooting occurred March 25 at Brock’s home in South Charleston. Officers responded there after Brock called 911 and said he had shot someone who was trying to rob him.

