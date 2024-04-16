Rescuers search for 3 missing after boat capsizes in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing at least 6

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Six people are dead after a boat carrying a group of people capsized in a river in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Officials said that the boat carrying 15 people capsized Tuesday in Jhelum river in Srinagar, the region’s main city. Most of the passengers were children, and rescuers are searching for at least three people who were still missing. Six have been rescued. The boat capsized after a rope that guided it across the river snapped with the force of the fast-flowing water. Boating accidents are common in India, where many vessels are overcrowded and have inadequate safety equipment. Last year, 22 people drowned when a double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized in southern India.

