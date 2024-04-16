Texas fined $100,000 per day for failing to act on foster care abuse allegations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Texas is being fined $100,000 a day by a federal judge for neglecting investigations into abuse and neglect allegations raised by some of the 9,000 children it has in foster care. Judge Janis Jack in Corpus Christi found Texas and its Health and Human Services agency in contempt of court for the third time in a case that has been litigated since 2011. An agency spokesperson said the order is being reviewed. The judge issued a 427-page ruling describing a lack of thorough, accurate and timely investigations when children raise complaints. The fines will be lifted when the state can show compliance.

