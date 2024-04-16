The German chancellor presses China on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

BEIJING (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he asked Chinese leader Xi Jinping to pressure Russia to end its “insane campaign” in Ukraine, the latest in a parade of European leaders and senior officials to make such an appeal. The Chinese side gave no sign Tuesday of any change in its position, which has been to blame Europe and the U.S. for prolonging the fighting and calling for peace negotiations that recognize Russian as well as Ukrainian concerns. Scholz also said the use of nuclear weapons should not even be threatened, after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last month that his government is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty or independence is in danger.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.