Apple CEO says company will ‘look at’ manufacturing in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is “looking at” manufacturing in Indonesia as he met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday. Widodo’s administration has worked for years to bring manufacturing to the country to power economic development, while Apple is seeking to diversify its supply chains away from China, where most of its smartphones and tablets are assembled. The company began moving some production to countries like Vietnam, and more recently India, after shutdowns to fight COVID-19 in China repeatedly disrupted the company’s shipments. Cook’s visit to Indonesia came after Apple announced its fourth Apple Developer Academy in the country, to be located in Bali.

By EDNA TARIGAN and ACHMAD IBRAHIM Associated Press

