EU leaders mull tougher sanctions against Iran at a summit as Zelenskyy pleads for more support

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are debating ways to ramp up sanctions against Iran as concern grows that the country’s unprecedented attack on Israel could fuel a wider war in the Middle East. French President Emmanuel Macron At a summit in Brussels on Wednesday urged his EU counterparts to “adapt” and “expand” sanctions against Iran. Meanwhile, the war between Russia and Ukraine remains high on the EU agenda. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the meeting online and reminded the EU leaders that his country still badly needs support to combat Russia’s invasion. Zelenskyy asked for more air defense systems, including Patriot missile systems.

By LORNE COOK and SAMUEL PETREQUIN Associated Press

