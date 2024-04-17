EU leaders vow to impose tougher sanctions against Iran as Ukraine’s president pleads for support
By LORNE COOK and SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders are vowing to ramp up sanctions against Iran as concern grows that the country’s unprecedented attack on Israel could fuel a wider war in the Middle East. At a summit in Brussels on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron urged his EU counterparts to “adapt” and “expand” sanctions against Iran. Meanwhile, the war between Russia and Ukraine remained high on the EU’s agenda. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the meeting online and reminded the leaders that his country still badly needs support to combat Russia’s invasion. Zelenskyy asked for more air defenses, including Patriot missile systems. His message was heard. EU Council President Charles Michel Michel says “it’s very important that we deliver.”