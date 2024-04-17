European far-right conference resumes a day after police in Brussels shut down the event
BRUSSELS (AP) — A gathering of far-right politicians and supporters has resumed, a day after police shut the event down citing concerns about public order. Organizers won an overnight legal challenge against the move. A group of anti-fascists had threatened to disrupt proceedings. The Belgian and British leaders expressed concern that the shutdown would stifle free speech. The National Conservative conference comes ahead of Europe-wide elections in June. Mainstream parties fear that disenchanted voters might turn to the people at NatCon 2024. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was due to speak on Wednesday.